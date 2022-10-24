By Joseph Erunke

ABUJA-THE World Health Organization,WHO,lauded Nigeria over its active roles in the United Nations’ peace keeping efforts.

The global health body, noted that since the UN peace keeping was established in 1945, after the second world war, Nigeria has not only been an active member of the UN but has also made significant contributions to its peacekeeping operations.

WHO Country Representative, Dr Walter Kazadi Mulombo said this during the UN 77th Anniversary Walk,held in Abuja,with a theme: “The UN and Nigeria: Partnership for Peace, Prosperity and Sustainable Development”.

He also said Nigeria has supported development initiatives for her people and has been an active partner in global multilateralism

Speaking on the UN 77th anniversary, Molumbo said the day was being celebrated every October 24 which the agencies intended to start with a healthy activity called ‘walk the talk’.

He said:”Nigeria is an active member of the UN and over the years,has made significant contributions to peacekeeping operations”.

“We are celebrating the 77th anniversary of the UN system which was established in an aftermath of the Second World War.

“It is a collective commitment for member states to avoid war and the consequences that we saw during the second world war.

“It was also established to put a mechanism for lasting peace, solidarity, and mutual cooperation so that all the nations will avoid what happened during the war”

Molumbo further disclosed that there would be an exhibition to showcase the works of the UN agencies on Monday on the green lawn of the UN House.

“All agencies need to ensure there is a balanced equilibrium between maintaining peace and balanced right to health. Without peace and good health, there will be no development”. He added.

Also speaking, the High Commissioner of Canada High Commission, James Christoff, explained that the walk was an opportunity to unite with colleagues from the international community and the UN community, in solidarity to promote peace.

“I am very happy to be here today. I could not think of a better way to celebrate not just the day, but to unite with my colleagues.

“This will give us the opportunity to show the importance of cooperation in making the world a better place,’’ Christoff said.

The Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Permanent Representative to ECOWAS, Matsunaga Kazuyoshi, while also speaking at the event, regretted that Nigeria was faced with very difficult issues among which he said poverty and a certain level of food insecurity.

He explained that the walk was an event to show solidarity in order to make concerted efforts to overcome all kinds of difficult issues.

According to him,“This walk will show the world that there is hope for a better future”.

