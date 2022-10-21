White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre during the week, confirmed the U.S. would send a delegation to the 2022 World Cup kicking off in Qatar next month.

The tournament – scheduled to begin on November 20th – has come under increasing scrutiny from human rights groups for allegations regarding the host nation’s exploitation of migrant workers during construction of stadium infrastructure. But there have been reforms and changes that even critics have acknowledged.

“This event is about our Team USA, again, a special event, and we’re going to cheer them on,” White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said of the World Cup.

Jean-Pierre wouldn’t specify who would attend the tournament from the U.S., saying, “We’re still determining who will lead and join an official U.S. delegation to the World Cup.”

When questioned if the White House was contemplating not sending a delegation in an attempt to convey a message to the Qataris regarding their alleged migrant abuses, Jean-Pierre said it wasn’t being considered.

“This is an important event, and we’re going to be cheering on the team, Team USA. It is not an unusual thing for us to do when there is an event like this,” the press secretary added.