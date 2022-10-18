In a bid to create a supportive community for African women to thrive, When Women Win (WWW) has launched its first, member-only community, “The W3 Trybe”, for upwardly mobile, African women who are committed to building capacity to thrive in their careers, businesses, academics and life in general.

Speaking on the initiative, Founder and Executive Director of When Women Win, Motola Oyebanjo said “The launch of the W3 Trybe is the next phase of our mission to be the go-to platform for women’s excellence across Africa. This mission is aligned with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) #5, Gender Equality, and #8, Decent Work and Economic Growth. With the W3 Trybe, we are creating a supportive community to inspire and equip women to succeed”.

The W3 Trybe is a community of young women from various parts of Africa and is designed as a platform that champions women’s growth and advancement. The community offers its members access to an array of benefits including actionable knowledge needed for growth, information on opportunities available to African women, and inspiration to fuel their growth.

Founded in 2018, other initiatives by When Women Win include the WWW Career and Business Conference and Expo which hosts over 600 women annually, the Motherland Awards, which celebrates excellent women on the continent, and the W3 Academy which creates experiential training programs that help women advance and grow.