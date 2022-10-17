Fast-rising content creator, Wasiu Odukoya professionally known as Wyzee or Baba Aladiye has recounted popular rapper Olamide aka Baddo slide into his direct message on Instagram.

The actor and skit maker revealed this in a recent interview while describing one of the highest points in his career, he said: “Highest point of my career is when Olamide baddo entered my dm, oh God I was down on earth happy, I couldn’t believe it, since then I was determined to be a celebrity one day”.

The funny man who is also known as Boda Wasiu began creating skits in 2015, he also noted that comedy did not just begin for him stating that he faced a couple of challenges at the beginning stage but didn’t give up.

“Challenges are for sure, but I was able to overcome them during the starting point of my career. I always believed in one thing ‘never give up’ that was what kept me going” said Wyzee.

Advising up-and-coming content creators and skit makers, he said “They should never give up, once they keep pushing and never give up their hard work and dedication will pay off and they’ll become famous”.