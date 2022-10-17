Minister of State for Labour and Productivity, Festus Keyamo

By Biodun Busari

Nigerians criticised the Minister of State for Labour and Productivity, Festus Keyamo, on Monday, for using the protest in Paris, the capital of France to dissuade Nigerians from relocating abroad.

Protesters in their thousands trooped out in Paris on Sunday in a demonstration of increasing defiance and rage against inflation, three weeks into a refinery strike that caused fuel shortages across France.

The demonstration which was also against the rising cost of living was called by the left-wing political opposition and led by the head of the France Unbowed party, Jean-Luc Melenchon.

In reaction to this, Keyamo, on his Twitter page said there are disturbing economic issues across the globe, and Nigeria is not the only country affected by an economic slump. The minister also said some people are deceiving Nigerian citizens by “playing local politics with global issues.”

“Massive protests on the streets of Paris over soaring prices. Meanwhile, some are still planning to ‘Japa’ abroad, as if Nigeria is in isolation from present global issues. some who know the issues are also deceiving Nigerians and playing local politics with global issues,” Keyamo said.

In reaction to his tweet, some Nigerians on Twitter have slammed the minister for posting a video of people’s protest and commenting on it, saying it was wrong for him to compare the two countries as Nigeria’s problems are enormous.

Here are a few of the tweets below:

@theyomiblaq tweeted, “In your mind now, you’re supposed to be hailed for this tweet, the other day you attacked @JeffreyGuterman for interfering in your local🇳🇬 politics because of course he’s rooting for @PeterObi so what’s your own business with “local business” protests ongoing in France.”

Some Nigerians reacted that while the French government in its respect for democratic principles will allow the people to protest peacefully, the same cannot be said of President Muhammdu Buhari’s government which Keyamo works for.

“They’re protesting and there’s no presence of military shooting at them. I think it’s better to protest in a country where your life will be protected as well,” @itzz_blitz1 said.

In some quarters, netizens argued that Nigerian problems are bigger than that of France and the Western world.

“We have issues bigger than soaring price, issues that your party has plunged us into, yet when we come out to protest, you people shoot us. I’m glad you could make a ridiculous example with a protest in Paris. People Japa due to major issues like zero healthcare and public security,” @FS_Yusuf_

