Pastor William Kumuyi

The Founder and General Superintendent of the Deeper Christian Life Ministry, Pastor William Kumuyi, has given insight into what the Nigerian electorate should consider ahead of voting in the 2023 general elections.

Kumuyi gave this insight while speaking to newsmen in Khana Local Government Area of Rivers State, ahead of the Deeper Life Bible Church week long crusade, themed ‘Supernatural freedom through Christ,’ holding at the Birabi Memorial Grammar School, Bori.

He said, “Our future is in our hands, that is why we have democracy and that is why we were given a choice to know our candidates, both at the local government and state levels as well as the federation level.

“And since we want the best and we have been dreaming and expecting that we have the very best for our country, it’s to our advantage if we talk to ourselves and be at peace, so that we can have a peaceful and fair election.”

The cleric called for a peaceful atmosphere, which according to him, will give the electorate the chance to freely choose their leaders.

He also called on leaders to be fair to the electorate and abide by the tenets of democracy in order to be at peace with themselves and the people.

Kumuyi stressed the need for the country to remain united.

He stated further, “We need to give everyone the chance to voluntarily elect the person he believes will do the best for our community and for our country. So, I will say that we should keep the unity and the peace of the country and endeavour to have the election in a peaceful atmosphere.

“We should pray to God to give us the best that will lead our country out of whatever challenges we have, to move further into great blessings for our country.”

Speaking on the issue of flooding ravaging several communities in the country, Kumuyi described the disaster as a serious problem and sympathised with those affected persons.

He said, “It is a very serious problem and we identify and sympathize with all the people who have been affected by the flood.

“But Mr. President has given orders to all the various authorities in charge of handling the flood crises within the next 90 days to proffer solution and I pray that God will give all those in charge technically, politically to have the wisdom and the knowhow to prevent such things from happening again in the future.

“What has happened has happened already and then the Federal Government and all well-meaning people should rise up to see how they can help those who have been devastated by the flood,” he said.

