John Alechenu, Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has said Nigeria and Nigerians stand to benefit in terms of infrastructural, economic, and human capital development should the party return to power come 2023.

Party leaders including the National Chairman, the Chairman of the PDP Presidential Campaign Council, Akwa Ibom State Governor, Udom Emmanuel, and the Vice Presidential candidate, Ifeanyi Okowa, said this in separate remarks at the party’s campaign rally, in Benin, on Saturday.

In his remarks, Ayu said, “We know what is your problem in this country, your problem in bad governance by that party.

“There is hunger in the land, you don’t need to tell anybody.

“There is the insecurity in the land. You can sleep in your house, everything about Nigeria is going down. There is disunity everywhere because of bad policies.

“My brothers and sisters in Edo state, the Peoples Democratic Party is presenting you, two in one.

“Two outstanding people who are experienced, who know what to do, who have done it before, and who will do it again.

“The first one is my brother and friend, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, former vice president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. He will be ably assisted by a performing governor and you know very well you’re your experience in Edo state, PDP governors perform.

“Our party selected these two people to come and tackle the problems of this country. Vote for them massively and by this time next year, you will see the difference. The difference will be clear.

“They will tackle insecurity, they will tackle educational problems, they will tackle infrastructure, they will tackle the issue of the economy and there will be jobs for everybody.”

Speaking in a similar vein, Okowa said, “The PDP has made a great choice for the Niger Delta, and why is that choice great for the Niger Delta and the people of Edo state, and the South-South, because Atiku Abubakar understands the problem of the Niger Delta.

“He knows all the states of the Niger Delta, it was during his time with OBJ that they started the NDDC and the NDDC was doing well, but in the last seven years, we have not seen the hand of the NDDC in our states because the APC government did not know the purpose for which NDDC was established.

“A lot of institutions have been established that have not been put into effective use because they did not know how it came about,

“The PDP government knows how to run the economy that it would be good for our youths, women, and all Nigerians. But unfortunately, since the APC came it has been hunger, poverty, our people are doing, and unhappiness.

“We have brought a man who we know will be able to restore our economy, make sure there are more jobs and the youths will get employment.

“He understands that the state needs more money, more power, and he has promised us that he is going to give more powers, more resources to the state, to the local government.“

Also, the Chairman of the PDP Campaign Council, Governor Udom Emmanuel said, “By the time you vote Alhaji Atiku Abubakar I can assure you that all the troubles that you are seeing will be gone.

“When PDP was in government, couldn’t you travel easily? We are coming to the rescue to restore our situation to our pride of place in Africa.

“Today we have only one message for the youth, the message of the social contract in PDP, that this government that will do real democracy, the government of the people by the people for the people that is your social contract.

“I can assure you that this is one government that knows the problem and has the solution; you are voting for progress, employment, security, economic renaissance, so, Edo is the heartbeat of Nigeria, the large heart, this is where economy booms.

“All those places we used to see when I went out are not there again. So, PDP must come back.“