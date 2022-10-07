The chief executive officer of of Luxuryworld bathroom, Mr. Ekwenugo Philip Chigozie, has said if given a second chance in life, he would stop skipping classes.

According to him, referrals and testimonies from clients are one of the greatest assets of his company which has continued to grow, despite the harsh economic environment in the country.

“Well If I were given a second chance I will like to stop skipping physics classes”, he jokingly said.

“Luxuryworld bathrooms places a five-year warranty on its products, which is not a common thing done by businesses in Nigeria.

“That is because we deal on quality and we offer 5 years warranty on any item people get from us with free delivery. It’s because I want Luxury world bathrooms to be a household name you will see in every bathroom”, he explained.

“We give our customers a quality items for the first time that make them refer us to others. We have been hearing a lot of good testimonies from our customers because we offer them the best quality and we also give them exactly what they ordered. We offer free delivery only Lagos, it takes 24 hours to get to your doorstep”, added the the Luxuryworld bathrooms boss.

“My brother gave me the business advice he gave this advice in the year 2017 about putting more interest in investing in luxuryworld bathrooms. He told me to stick to this business and never to give up. I’m happy for that,” he said.

