By Efosa Taiwo

Chelsea manager Graham Potter has told supporters of the club that it is normal the team suffer for them to get better.

Potter stated this in the aftermath of the Blues 4-1 loss to Brighton on Saturday.

Chelsea were below-par on Saturday as they conceded four goals to Brighton to record their third loss in the English Premier League.

The defeat was also Potter’s first loss since he took reins of the managerial position in Chelsea following the sack of Thomas Tuchel.

“It’s not about the players necessarily. It’s about all of us; it’s collective, including myself. How we can do better.

“I have to do better, we have to do better. We will.

“We got off to a really bad start [against Brighton]. But you have to have that sometimes if you want to make progress. If you think that the line is going to go straight up, it’s impossible.

“Unless there is another way. Whenever you are trying to learn or master something, get better, you need to sometimes have a step back, have a bad spell or suffer to grow and get better.”

RELATED NEWS