By Gabriel Ewepu, Abuja

THE Maize Farmers Association of Nigeria, MAAN, weekend, disclosed production of enough and excess maize in the local market.

This was disclosed by the National President, MAAN, Dr Bello Abubakar during a meeting of with maize farmers and stakeholders in the North East and North West on an intensified move for recovery of Anchor Borrowers Programme, ABP, loan under the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN.

Abubakar along with other officials of the association met with maize farmers from Adamawa, Bauchi, Borno, Gombe, Taraba and Yobe States in Bauchi State.

Also the Abubakar-led MAAN team met with farmers from four North West States; Kaduna, Kano, Katsina and Jigawa in Kano.

The representatives of CBN, Bank of Agriculture, BoA, Nigeria Agricultural Insurance Corporation, NAIC, Unity Bank of Nigeria, State Chairmen of MAAN in the North West and North East regions, and National Executives were in attendance.

Meanwhile, in his (Abubakar) address, he explained that the objective of the meeting was to review the impact of the loan on food security, deliberate on loan repayment strategies, and the way forward for maize farmers.

He also pointed that specifically the objective of the loan was to support smallholder farmers to boost their productivity including job creation.

However, the MAAN boss maintained that famers have massively achieved beyond expectation with loan utilization as far as maize production is concerned, which also there is elevation of standard of living of farmers.

He said in spite of border closure by the government, impact of the novel Coronavirus, COVID-19 pandemic on the agriculture sector, and other issues farmers had being focused on maize production to meet demand and make profit.

He said: “When the President closed the border, he said we must produce what we eat and eat what we produce, despite the closure we ate what we produced especially maize”

“Before the borders could be reopened, the issue of COVID-19 came up and there was lockdown globally, so we spent about 2 years without food importation and there’s no food insecurity,

“Even with the ban on maize importation and there was outcry in some quarters about the scarcity of maize, we stepped up and produced and now we have enough and even excess maize. ”

He also stressed importance of loan repayment to State Chairmen of MAAN as business men, and added that the loan received had achieved a lot, hence the opportunity should not be abused.

He made it known that the loan upscaled Nigeria’s attainment in meeting local maize demands, leading to increase in the number of fertilizer blending plants as a result of increased fertilizer demand by farmers, increased the number of maize processing mills, significant contribution made the nation’s Gross Domestic Product GDP.

However on the challenges experienced so far by members of the association, he (Abubakar) said include drought, flood, COVID-19 pandemic, insecurity; Banditry, kidnappers, Boko Haram, and others had affected production.

He also mentioned that late disbursement led to late distribution of inputs to farmers, and nonpayment of insurance claims by the insurance companies formed part of the challenges being faced by farmers, adding that despite all these challenges, “loan is a loan and it must be repaid”.

He also assured that the association has put in place strict measures to ensure full repayment of these loans.

Meanwhile, the Zonal Coordinator, North East Zone, Development Finance Department, CBN, Mahmood Nyako, appealed to State Chairmen of MAAN to set realistic measures to mobilize farmers on prompt repayment of the loans.

Nyako also pointed that for the Anchor Borrowers Programme to continue and be sustained it is is very pertinent for farmers to repay their loans.

The representative of Bank of Agriculture, BoA, Kano, Ummah Sanusi, urged the leadership of the Association to make their members understand that the loan is their share of ‘National Cake’.

Sanusi also commended the association for such stakeholders’ meeting at this time, which gives hope to financial institutions to recover their loan as there are indications of commitment displayed by the association and farmers to repay the loans.

Also, the Branch Manager Nigeria Agricultural Insurance Corporation, NAIC, Bauchi State, Saboji Abbati, said the corporation partners with MAAN to ensure that farmers with genuine claims get paid promptly.

According to Abbati, what insurance refers to as genuine claims include proper documentation.

He however, disclosed that the Corporation recently paid N126 million on claims to farmers in the State.

