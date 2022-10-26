By Charly Agwam

The Minister Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Hajiyya Sadiya Umar Farouq has said that the Federal Government has paid more attention to promoting the plight of the poor and vulnerable in the country despite the economic slump the administration inherited.

Speaking at the flagoff of the training programme for MCPs selected from the North-East geopolitical zone and flagging-off the commencement the second pilot of the N-Skills programme in Bauchi on Tuesday, the minister said that the MCPs were carefully selected using NBTE-guided criteria.

She said that her ministry is training 1,830 Master Craft Persons (MCPs) from the 36 States and FCT for a period of 6-months apprenticeship.

“Since President Muhammadu Buhari’s Administration in 2015, the Federal Government has paid more attention to promoting the plight of the poor and vulnerable in the country despite the economic slump the Administration inherited. This informed the decision to initiate the National Social Investment Programme (NSIP) as a strategy for enhancing social inclusion

“In furtherance to President Muhammadu Buhari’s approval for the restructuring of NSIP, and in line with the National Poverty Reduction with Growth Strategy (NPRGS), we instituted processes to revamp and expand the NSIP and to make it more impactful on the economy and citizens.

“This led to the introduction of the N-Skills programme, which is based on a certification system and accreditation of training provided through the informal Apprenticeship System anchored by Master Craft Persons (MCPs), and through the formal training system using the Community Skills Development Centres (COSDECs).

“The programme targets the marginalized and disadvantaged population, including those with primary education as well as those not in any Education, Employment or Training (NEET).

“The Ministry piloted the N-Skills programme with the tooling and training of 6,475 youths selected from the 36 States and FCT on Smart Phone Repairs and Service in 2021. Given the job creation potentials of the programme, we introduced new trades to create more opportunities for our teeming youths under Pilot 2 of the programme.

“We are currently onboarding 23,991 N-Skills beneficiaries for the training on additional 11 trades: i.e. Auto-mechanic, Leatherworks, Shoe making amongst others. To complete the training of these beneficiaries, the Ministry selected 1,830 MCPs from the 36 States and FCT for the 6-months apprenticeship. The MCPs were carefully selected using NBTE-guided criteria,” the minister noted.

She further said that the Ministry is working with relevant stakeholders (including the NBTE and relevant Awarding Bodies) on formation of MCP clusters and to provide hand-holding support for strengthening MCP cluster structures and internal governance, while also noting that the Ministry is paying modest stipend to the MCPs to enhance the delivery of the training.

“Today, we are concluding the Orientation/preparatory training of MCPs selected from the North-East geopolitical zone and flagging-off the commencement the second pilot of the N-Skills programme.

“The orientation/capacity-building training equipped the MCPs with basic knowledge and appreciation of their roles and functions to enable them to participate meaningfully in the National Skills Qualifications Framework (NSQF) training system as well as the use of training curricular based on the National Occupational Standards (NOS) in apprenticeship training. As we wind up the training, the

“We expect you, Master Craft Persons, to effectively play your role of providing work-based training for the next 6 months, to boost their productivity and incomes and to explore the opportunity of becoming NBTE-accredited skills trainers,” she added.

