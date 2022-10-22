.

By Bashir Bello, KANO

The National Chairman, All Progressive Congress, APC, Abdullahi Adamu on Saturday said the ruling party has no reason or excuses not to deliver the President and other positions in the forthcoming elections.

Adamu stated this when he accompanied the party’s Presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu to commission an edifice of the party’s Presidential/State campaign office along club road in Kano State.

The party Chairman said, “It is not over until it is over. We don’t contemplate. We have no option than victory and for victory to come our way we must work hard to earn it.

“No excuses, your party is the party in government and the opposition wins the election only when the party in government fails.

“We have 22 states out of 36. We have no reasons, whatsoever not to deliver our President, Governor of Kano, all National and state assemblies,” the party’s National Chairman, Adamu however stated.