By Adegboyega Adeleye

The Management of the University of Lagos (UNILAG), Akoka on Monday debunked the rumour making the rounds that it has released the resumption date for the 2022/2023 academic session.

In a statement made available to Vanguard by UNILAG Communication Unit, the school management informed the general public as well as all prospective and returning students that the information on a particular website is misleading, false, and did not emerge from the University of Lagos.

The statement reads, “The attention of the University of Lagos (UNILAG) has been drawn to a publication that erroneously claims that “UNILAG 2022/2023 Resumption Date is out.”

The university authorities also warned that any student or member of the public who interacts with the website and other similar websites does so at his or her own risk.

“Members of the general public are advised to visit the University’s official website and social media platforms – www.unilag.edu.ng and @UNILAGNigeria – for accurate information about the University’s Academic Calendar and activities.” the statement added

RELATED NEWS