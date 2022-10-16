set to hold Presidential rally in Kaduna





By John Alechenu, Abuja



The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said it would not be deterred by the exposed plots by certain anti-democratic forces who are uncomfortable with the success of the ongoing reconciliation efforts, stability, and popularity of the Party.



The party alleged that these unnamed forces were plotting to cause tension and disrupt the Party’s scheduled programmes in Kaduna State.



National Publicity Secretary of the party, Hon. Debo Ologunagba, in a statement, in Abuja, late on Sunday, said the Atiku-Okowa ticket and the Sen. Iyorchia Ayu-led National Working Committee of the party were forging ahead with its plans to rescue Nigeria through the provision of purposeful leadership if given the chance in 2023.



Ologunagba said, “Our Party’s position is predicated on information at our disposal of how these anti-party elements who are not happy with the campaign successes achieved by the National Chairman, Sen. Iyorchia Ayu, and other Party leaders, have concluded plots to orchestrate tension and create an impression of crisis within the PDP by recruiting thugs to protest and disrupt scheduled programmes of the PDP in Kaduna State, tomorrow, Monday, October 17, 2022.



“The PDP has information of how these individuals, who were frustrated by the huge success of the PDP Presidential Campaign Flag-Off in Uyo, Akwa-Ibom State capital last Monday, are bent on creating a situation to discredit the PDP Presidential Campaign Rally scheduled for tomorrow in Kaduna State.



“These anti-party interests plot to stage a protest tomorrow in Kaduna State with unfounded allegations, claims and selfish demands aimed to embarrass the National Chairman as well as discredit the integrity and decisions of top organs of the Party including the National Executive Committee (NEC) and the Board of Trustees (BoT).



“For the avoidance of doubt, the PDP is undeterred and standing shoulder to shoulder with the good people of Kaduna State who are set for our Presidential Campaign Rally, which will hold peacefully in Kaduna State on Monday, October 17, 2022.

“Our Party will never be distracted from its mission to Rescue, Rebuild and Redirect our nation from the misrule of the All Progressives Congress (APC); the reason Nigerians are rallying with Atiku Abubakar and the PDP.



“The PDP salutes and appreciates the people of Kaduna State for the overwhelming reception that they have accorded our Presidential Candidate, Atiku Abubakar, his running mate, Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa and other Party leaders who have been in Kaduna State in the past two days ahead of Monday’s Presidential Campaign Rally.



“Our Party implores all members, our teeming supporters and the public to be at alert, note and resist these unpatriotic elements whose heinous plots has the capacity to cause a breakdown of Law and Order, undermine our democratic processes and derail the smooth conduct of the 2023 general elections.“



He further said, "We hereby call on security agencies to immediately set in motion machinery to forestall any attempt by anybody or group to disrupt the programmes of our Party particularly given the consequential effect of such on our democratic process and our nation's corporate existence."






