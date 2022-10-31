…Calls for ‘Federal Ministry of Nomadic Affairs’

By Ezra Ukanwa

ABUJA—THE Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore, on Monday, said the spate of insecurity and instability bedeviling the country, has nothing to do with its operations.

The association noted that Nigeria’s instability and insecurity challenges are as a result of the exacerbated activities of state sponsored vigilantes, and tribal hordes who carry out extra judicial killings of Fulani Pastoralists.

The National President, Abdullahi Bello Bodejo, stated this in a communiqué, jointly signed by the National Secretary, Saleh Alhassan, and issued at the end of a roundtable meeting with all national executive council members and state chairmen, in Abuja.

According to him, the meeting dismissed the consistent claims of farmers- herders conflicts as a major setback of instability and insecurity in Nigeria. but rather the conflicts are exacerbated by activities of state sponsored vigilantes and tribal hordes who willfully continue extra judicial killings of Fulani Pastoralists.

He, therefore, called for the establishment of the Federal Ministry of Nomadic Affairs, with a mandate to broaden educational opportunities and address pastoralist challenges.

Among other issues, he also demanded the immediate designation, gazetting and development of all the 415 grazing reserves across the country.

He said: “The meeting called on the establishing the Federal Ministry of Nomadic Affairs whose mandate is to broaden educational opportunities and address pastoralist challenges.

“The meeting called for the immediate Designation, Gazzeting and Development of all the 415 grazing reserves across the states of the Federation as the only first strategic step in the challenges confronting Fulani Herders in Nigeria. This will include Building of Earth dams and solar boreholes. Building of veterinary clinics. Development of Diary (milk) collection centres.

“The meeting observed the need for overhauling of Nigeria Security and Justice Systems to address cases of injustices and access to justice by pastoralists as many of our youths are languishing in detention centers across the country.”

The group noted with dismay the recent massacre of Fulani pastoralists in Taraba State, calling on the Inspector General, IG, of Police to set up a high power panel to unmasked those responsible for the dastardly acts and ensure justice is done to the victims’ families to avoid people resorting to self help.

They also condemned the continuous profiling of Fulani pastoralists by Benue state Governor, Samuel Ortom.

“The meeting condemned the continuous profiling of Fulani Pastoralists by the beleaguered Governor of Benue Samuel Ortom through his satanic anti-grazing law that he has been Using to officially consficate and auction millions of cattle belonging to Fulanis in Benue- Nasarawa and Benue- Taraba boarder communities. Consequently, we are calling on the security agencies to closely monitor the criminal behavior of the Benue state governor because his apparent mental instability is responsible for continuous conflicts in the Benue valley”, he said.

