Edo State government, yesterday, said it was not owing staff of the state-owned Ambrose Alli University, AAU, Ekpoma, saying all arrears and entitlements of the staff of the institution have been cleared.

Commissioner for Communication and Orientation, Mr Christopher Nehikhare, who disclosed this in a statement in Benin said government had cleared all arrears and entitlements owed the staff of the institution.

Nehikhare said the institution, with over 33,000 students, had been in session and were not affected by the ongoing strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU.

He said: “The Edo State government set up an intervention team over a year ago to look into the management of the institution and to turn the institution around for the better.

“The school was in debt, lecturers were not being paid and the students were not getting value for money paid. The quality of education was questionable. As at August 2022, salaries of lecturers have been paid up to date in AAU. This is a huge achievement for a school owing so much in salaries.

“Since December 2021, only gross salaries have been paid as there have been no deductions; all their entitlements have been paid.”

According to him, the university has provided jobs for the people of the locality and other locals have been employed within the vicinity and they have been paid also.

“The school has implemented 40,000 learning management systems to ensure lectures continue even when physical classes are not possible.

“The Edo state government takes education seriously and is working assiduously to turn the entire education system around.”

