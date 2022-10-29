.

John Alechenu, Abuja

The National Chairman of the Labour Party, Comrade Julious Abure, has said contrary to speculations in some quarters, the party is not broke.

According to him, although the party isn’t broke, it still requires financial support from well-meaning Nigerians to sustain its electioneering campaigns to ensure victory for the party’s candidates at all levels.

Abure made this clarification in a statement he issued in Abuja, on Saturday.

He explained that his comments about the issue of finding at a well-attended inauguration of the Labour Party Presidential Campaign Council in Abuja on Friday, were taken out of context.

He said, “I spoke extensively on the importance of campaign funding and the need for collaboration with stakeholders, particularly the candidates of the party at various levels.

“I also emphasised that our presidential candidate alone cannot fund the election as he is known to be someone who did not engage in the gluttonous acquisition of our common patrimony in his days as a public servant.

“However, the news making the round that I said that Labour Party is broke 24 hours to our campaign was reported out of context, hence the need to put the records straight.

“What I said is that the presidential election is very expensive and the presidential candidate alone will not be able to shoulder all the expenses and that we will therefore be needing collaboration from all candidates of the party and all well-meaning Nigerians.

“The Nigerian media have been very wonderful and have been playing a key role in the efforts by Nigerians to win back our country again.

“It is therefore commendable how they have partnered with the Labour Party on this task of voting out the fraudulent political circle that has undermined the people and mortgaged their destiny. We sincerely salute your courage. “

He further said, “I like to reiterate that Labour Party is not broke. We are not broke. We only need support from stakeholders to be able to embark on the nationwide campaign, to be able to tell Nigerians how we will return Nigeria to its place of pride. “

RELATED NEWS