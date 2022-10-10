By Chimaobi Nwaiwu

Indigenous People of Biafra IPoB, yesterday, said it has no business with the Nigerian elections, accusing the federal government of sponsoring election violence in South East, to blackmail IPoB.

The pro-Biafra group also said that Nigerian government is sponsoring insecurity in the South East to disrupt the 2023 elections because their candidate will lose the election, adding that it has unequivocally stated that part of its mode of operation in its agitation for freedom does not have and will not be violent agitation for Biafra.

A statement by IPoB’s Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, entitled, “IPoB has no business with Nigerian elections and their campaign”, said its non-interest in the Nigerian elections explains its consistent demand for a referendum.

IPoB’s statement read, “We the global movement and family of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, led and commanded by Onyendu Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, is very much aware that the Nigerian government is directly and indirectly, sponsoring election violence in Biafra land, intending to internationally blackmail the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, as an anti-democratic group.

“The IPOB leadership has for the umpteenth time stated unequivocally that part of our modus operandi in our agitation for freedom has never been, is not, and will not be violent agitation.

“This explains our consistent demand for the UN to organize a referendum in the Biafran territory for the Biafran people to determine their destiny. To this effect, IPOB is neither contemplating nor will it encourage or sponsor anyone or group to disrupt Nigeria’s shambolic selection process called an election.

“IPOB has constantly made it public that we have no interest in and cannot legitimize the aberration they call an election in Nigeria. We are a focused, determined, and disciplined freedom-fighting movement, not political thugs.

“IPOB is devoted to the cause of liberating our people from subjugation and modern-day slavery and neo-colonialism and will not allow ourselves to be distracted from this very objective.

“The world must hold to account the Nigerian government and the criminals it is covertly recruiting and positioning in the South East to create an environment of violence and after causing the violence, will turn around to blame IPoB.”

