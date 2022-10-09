.

By Chimaobi Nwaiwu, NNEWI

THE Indigenous People of Biafra IPoB, yesterday said it has no business with the Nigerian election, accusing the Federal Government of sponsoring election violence in South East, to blackmail IPoB.

The pro-Biafra group also said that Nigeria Federal Government is sponsoring insecurity in South East to disrupt the 2023 election because their candidate will lose the election, adding that it has unequivocally stated that part of its mode of operation in its agitation for freedom has not had never been, and will not be violent agitation for Biafra.

A statement by IPoB’s Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, entitled, “IPoB has no business with Nigeria election and their campaign”, said its non-interest in the Nigerian election explains its consistent demand for a referendum.

IPoB’s statement read, “We the global movement and family of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, led and commanded by Onyendu Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, is very much aware that the Nigeria Government is, directly and indirectly, sponsoring election violence in Biafra land with the intention to internationally blackmail the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, as an anti-democratic group.

“The IPOB leadership has for the umpteenth time stated unequivocally that part of our modus operandi in our agitation for freedom has never been, is not and will not be violent agitation.

“This explains our consistent demand for the UN to organise a Referendum in the Biafran territory for the Biafran people to determine their destiny. To this effect, IPOB is neither contemplating nor will it encourage or sponsor anyone or group to disrupt Nigeria’s shambolic selection process called an election.

“IPOB has constantly made it public that we have no interest in and cannot legitimise the aberration they call an election in Nigeria. We are a focused, determined and disciplined freedom-fighting movement, not political thugs.

“IPOB is devoted to the cause of liberating our people from subjugation and from modern-day slavery and Neo-colonialism and will not allow ourselves to be distracted from this very objective.

“The world must hold to account the Nigeria Government and the criminals it is covertly recruiting and positioning in the South East to create an environment of violence and after causing the violence, will turn around to blame IPoB.

“IPOB is not part of Nigeria’s sham election and will never be part of it. IPOB is solely focused on Biafra Independence struggle which Nigeria Government and its allies are working very hard to derail with their daily propaganda and blackmail against Mazi Nnamdi Kanu and IPOB members worldwide.

“Our demands are simple, simple, the unconditional release of our leader Mazi Nnamdi Okwuchukwu Kanu, fix a date for a referendum for Biafrans to decide their fate either for freedom or for a Sovereign Biafran Nation or for permanent subjugation and oppression in the Republic of Nigeria.

“As we have said in our previous press statement, the Nigeria government and its compromised security agencies are responsible for most criminal activities going on in Biafraland and some other parts of Nigeria. This very fact has been confirmed by Nigeria Army officers in their letter to the Presidency”

RELATED NEWS