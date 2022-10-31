The All Progressives Congress, APC, Campaign Council, United Kingdom Chapter, weekend, visited the Nigerian High Commissioner in London, Sarafa Tunji Isola, as part of plans to build a lasting relationship with the UK Commission ahead of the 2023 general elections in Nigeria.

Speaking during the visit, Mr Tunde Doherty said the council visited the high commissioner to brief the UK High Commissioner of APC UK CC’s plans for the weeks leading to the general elections in Nigeria.

Doherty said: “The meeting with the High Commissioner was very successful. We had robust discussions with Tunji Ishola, who urged APC members to collaborate and network to build a formidable group in the diaspora.

In his remarks, the High Commissioner commended the Council’s gesture, saying the visit was a family affair.

Ishola said: “Members of this group should focus more on the need to be united. That is the only way to achieve the desired dream in the forthcoming elections.”

The Campaign Council’s delegation was led by the chairman of APC UK, Tunde Doherty including the Director General of the APC UK 2023 Campaign Council, Mr Muyiwa Adesua; Don Anyiam, Bukola Apena, Deputy DG of the APC UK 2023 Campaign Council, Ifeoma Nwankwo, Secretary APC Diaspora PCC, Ayokunle Agunbiade and others.

