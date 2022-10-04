By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Wema Bank, in partnership with Health Connect, has introduced Wema Health Connect 24/7, a telemedicine service designed to deliver first-level medical services to customers.

WEMA Health Connect 24/7 enables subscribers who desire to speak to a doctor at their convenience, to engage and receive medical service 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

Commenting on the introduction of the initiative, the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of the bank, Mr. Ademola Adebise, said: “This new digital platform further affirms Wema Bank’s commitment to innovations to enable customers live easier lives.

“WEMA Health Connect is readily available at a discount to all Wema and ALAT customers at any time, and even non-customers can be easily onboarded via a single landing page or via the ALAT app.”

He further stated that the service will enable customers to enjoy first-level medical treatment before accessing in-house hospital care.

“The challenges of Covid-19 have made patients desire medical attention easily and quickly, without visiting the hospital. Wema Health Connect will help facilitate the prescription of medications, labs, and imaging studies.

“Patients can receive notification of progress in fulfilling their prescriptions as well as receive results and reports from laboratories and imaging centres including critical images,” he said.

Adebise added, “The WEMA Health Connect holds numerous benefits for subscribers including access to a doctor for unlimited medical consultation by calling the toll-free number, access to affordable healthcare at a click of the button, honest and ethical medical advice based on evidence, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week access on smartphone and non-smartphone devices, prenatal and postnatal wellness and wellness lectures and workshop.

“Among other things, the service covers reliable medical /wellness advice and support for healthy, acute, and chronic conditions.

“It also helps to facilitate medical appointments, delivery of medication and laboratory services. In addition, mental wellness treatment for patients undergoing depression, anxiety disorders, substance dependence, self-esteem difficulties, suicidal behaviour, eating disorders, compulsive behaviour, assertiveness training and emotions management are also covered under the service.”

Also commenting on the partnership with WEMA Bank, the Head of Sales and Marketing of Health Connect 24×7, Vincent Ezeora said: “It’s been HealthConnect247’s mission to provide high-quality, accessible and affordable healthcare to every Nigerian. Subscribers can click on the Lifestyle/Tickets section after logging into the ALAT app, then click on Health to access the Wema Health Connect 24/7 and subscribe using the subscribe button”.

About WEMA Bank

Regarded as Nigeria’s most innovative bank and the longest-surviving indigenous financial institution in Nigeria, Wema Bank Plc has over the years, diligently offered a range of value-adding banking and financial advisory services to the Nigerian public for 77 years. Incorporated in 1945 as a Private Limited Liability Company under the old name of Agbonmagbe Bank Limited, it commenced banking operations in Nigeria in the same year.

WEMA Bank subsequently transformed into a Public Limited Liability Company (PLC) in April 1987 and was listed on the floor of the Nigerian Exchange.

