By Deborah Ariyo

To strengthen interventions to improve childhood diarrhea treatment, the Wellbeing Foundation Africa, WBFA, Nutrition International, and the Government of Canada, in partnership with the Governments of Kano and Sokoto States, have teamed up for the second phase of the Project on ‘Scaling Up Zinc and LO-ORS to Improve Childhood Diarrhea Treatment in Northern Nigeria’.

This phase of the project seeks to continue its intervention in reducing the number of deaths due to poor treatment of diarrhea among children under five years in Nigeria by 2024.

Speaking on the project, Founder and President, WBFA, Mrs Toyin Saraki, said as implementing partner, the second phase will increase treatment, access, and distribution of Zinc/Lo-ORS co-packs within Northern Nigeria as well as provide the trusted frontline healthcare support and community follow-up needed.

“By strengthening resilience in the immediate forefront of treatment for diarrhea, this life-saving care will improve health outcomes and equity in Kano and Sokoto states.”

Spread across 22 Local Government Agencies, LGAs, in Kano and Sokoto, the programme will support the states to increase and sustain availability and access to Zinc and LO-ORS commodities by strengthening their Drug Revolving Fund, DRF, schemes.

“In addition, it will improve the capacity of frontline health workers by promoting and supporting the use of Zinc and LO-ORS combination as a first-line treatment for every case of diarrhea seen at health facilities and community service points and increase prompt care-seeking for children with diarrhea by their caregivers, by improving the provision of appropriate information to caregivers and influencers.

Speaking, Nutrition International’s Country Director, Dr Osita Okonkwo said: “Nutrition International is excited at the ongoing partnership and collaboration with the governments of Kano and Sokoto Stats in the scale-up and promotion of adherence to standard treatment using Zinc and Lo-ORS treatment for the management of diarrhoea in children to enhance childhood survival.”

The programme expected to run from August 2022 through July 2023 will continue to promote the use of Zinc and LO-ORS as the first-line treatment for diarrheal disease for children, and best hygiene practices for the prevention of diarrhoeal illness in underserved Northern states in Nigeria.