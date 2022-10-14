Peter Obi

The leadership of the Labour Party, LP has appealed to Nigerians that the party will published an updated version of its Presidential Campaign Council list.

The national chairman of the party, Julius Abure, who made this known on Thursday, admitted that Labour Party goofed in the composition of the campaign team.

He said, “Our attention has been drawn to some errors of omission and wrongful inclusions in the Presidential Campaign Council list released by the party yesterday. The party is making efforts to correct all these anomalies.

“We appeal to those affected to please await the redress we are currently strenuously working on. We will publish an updated version of the Presidential Campaign Council list shortly.”

Recall that the party on Thursday held an emergency meeting after coming under fire over the inclusion of some names as well as the exclusion of certain candidates nominated by members of its National Working Committee in its Presidential Campaign Council.

Vanguard gathered that there has been division in the party over Wednesday’s unveiling of the council.

A major source of public concern in the party’s campaign council list was the inclusion of a former Director of Information at Nigerian Defence headquarters, Major General John Enenche.