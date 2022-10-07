…Inaugurates 4000 dependable security team in Osun

By Shina Abubakar

THE Aare Onakakanfo of Yorubaland, Gani Adams, yesterday, disclosed that the Oodua People’s Congress, OPC, will not only use its might to protect the South-West from invasion but protect other regions if requested.

Speaking at the inauguration of 4000 dependable security team, an arm of OPC, in Osogbo, Osun State, Adams said the group is preparing for eventualities in the face of growing insecurity and the lackadaisical attitude among stakeholders.

He said: “The public is aware of the spate of insecurity across the country and the situation is becoming more pronounced in the southwest, hence, our decision to inaugurate 100 dependable security teams in Local Government and Local Council Development Areas in the state to prepare them for any eventuality.

“We have battled different types of crimes and we are also preparing for what is to come. The team will complement conventional security outfits to tackle insecurity. We have inaugurated the same team in Lagos, Ogun and Oyo states. This is the fourth state and all of these efforts are geared towards tackling insecurity and attracting investors to the region and Nigeria at large.

“What we are doing here will be useful to the traditional institution of various communities. It will be useful to the security agencies in various communities and it will lead to the synergy between these departments and various security agencies in these communities. What we need most is that our environment should be free of crime and security threats should be reduced to a minimum level in the region and if other regions seek our help, we can extend it to all over the country.”

In his address, the Coordinator of OPC in Osun State, Mr Deji Aladesawe said the team will be gathering intelligence for other security departments in the group to expand the scope of operations from taking reactive measures to proactive ones.

