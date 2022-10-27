By Davies Iheamnachor

PORT HARCOURT—The

All Progressives Congress, APC, in Rivers State has stated that it would not be discouraged by the court judgement sacking all its candidates in the 2023 general elections.

A Federal High Court sitting in Port Harcourt, on Tuesday, annulled the primary elections that produced candidates of the APC for elective offices in the state.

Justice Emmanuel Obene gave the judgement in a suit by George Orlu and four others, who had claimed they were unlawfully excluded from taking part in the process of electing the party’s delegates.

However, chairman of the APC in the state, Emeka Beke, while reacting to the court judgement, enjoined members of the party not to lose hope in the move to take over leadership of the state.

Beke said the party is prepared to follow the matter to its logical conclusion, adding that Appeal Court would correct the injustice handed the APC.

He said: “We are calling on our supporter to remain calm and focused. This judgement naturally will not hold waters. We urge our members to remain focused because we are ready to pursue it to the logical conclusion. Nobody will deny us victory in 2023 election.

“Every common man expects that you get justice at the lower court, but in Rivers State, it is different. It was shocking to us yesterday when the judgement came. We saw it coming because the judgement was written three weeks ago. By the grace of God, we will get justice.”

He vowed that the party would not allow a repeat of what happened in 2019, where court’s decision made the party not to have candidates in the state.

Beke wondered why the court would give judgement to the plaintiffs, who according to him, were not part of the process, adding that the judgement was a mere distraction.

He said: “You must be part of the process before you can go to court. As a party, we are working very hard that we will be on the ballot. We are working to ensure that what happened the last time will not repeat itself.

“They are only trying to distract our people, then begin to buy them over to their party with the claim that APC does not have candidates.

“As a party, we are supposed to flag off our campaign team on Friday and role out our master plan for Rivers people. We have to put it off till next week. We need to start a process to boost the moral of our followers and we will come out very strong.”

RELATED NEWS