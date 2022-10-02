By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

Members of the Ogun State chapter of the Local Government Pensioners Association of Nigeria (LOGPAN) on Friday said the selfless service rendered by the late Chairman of the association, Chief Sikiru Ayilara, would be immortalised.

The Vice Chairman of the association, Deaconess Adeola Aranju, who disclosed this after an emergency meeting in Abeokuta, commiserated with Ayilara’s family, the people of Imeko, Yewaland and Ogun State in general on the demise of Chief Sikiru Ayilara.

Deaconess Aranju in a statement issued in Abeokuta said, the death of Chief Ayilara has foreclosed an irreplaceable era in the history of the association in the state.

The association described late Chief Ayilara as “a kind and caring leader who will be greatly missed”.

“The association while eulogizing the qualities of late Ayilara described his administrative acumen as unparalleled and a patriotic unionist of note”.

The senior citizens said the association will continue to remember the late Chairman for his bravery in speaking the truth to the power that be and confronting successive governments over unpaid gratuities.

The association said Ayilara led the association to the satisfaction of all members in his over thirty-one years of his unionism as retiree leader despite the immediate collection of his gratuity on retirement.

The association after the emergency meeting on the death of the Chairman also set up various committees for organising befitting burial for the energetic and vibrant leader of the senior citizens in the State.

