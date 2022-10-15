Director General – Conference of APC Support Groups, Hon Obidike Chukwuebuka has promised to deliver 5.1m votes to the Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Bola Ahmed Tinubu from youth constituency in south-east in the 2023 Presidential election.

Obidike who made this statement available to the press said, “We’re ready to deliver 5.1m votes to Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the APC from youth constituency in south-east. This is in-line with our efforts during voters registration where we mobilized young people for it. Calculations has been made and we’re serious about 2023.”

The young APC chieftain assured the preparedness of the people of south east to massively vote for the ruling party in the 2023 general elections.

He said,”the people of south east are beneficiaries of President Buhari’s leadership goodwill, and thus are ready to support any candidate that will emerge for the nation’s topmost office”.

Obidike noted that over the years lost all their hopes following the opposition People’s Democratic Party, he said that they didn’t benefit any tangible project from the PDP but have discovered the importance of supporting the APC after several betrayals by the drowning opposition party. After President Buhari’s visit to Ebonyi, the hope was rekindled and the Southeast stakeholders saw the need to collectively support the APC led government”. Obidike concluded.