By Moses Nosike

The governorship candidate of the Labour Party, LP, in Lagos, Mr. Gbedebo Rhodes-Vivour, has assured that if elected as the governor of the state, he would deliver a new Lagos that would work for every Lagosian.

He regretted that despite the huge human and material resources Lagos is blessed with, there was little to show for it, insisting that those running the affairs of the state have betrayed the people.

According to him, I’m happy we can now move forward. I’m also grateful to the national leadership for recognizing and clarifying the issue of candidacy and state exco. With this now, I’m sure everybody has the backing and the mandate to move forward and start the journey to take back our Lagos.

Please, understand that Labour Party is serious about this, you have seen our structure, this structure goes all the way to the ward and they are determined to labour and do the work to deliver to you, a new Lagos.

Gbedebo said that this is the time to move from transformation by transition to transformation by development. As we know, Lagos prides itself in the revenue that it generates from people by multiple taxations without necessarily priding itself in the development and impact it made on people’s lives.

This he said recently during a breakfast meeting and orientation in Lagos with the theme: Changing The Narrative for Lagos.

Continuing, Gbedebo said, “It’s time to have a Nigeria that will work for you and myself. Nigerians are wise now. Gone are the days where we vote people that loot the treasurer; our leaders have failed the masses”.

Henceforth, we need leaders that are accountable and transparent, it’s time to change the narrative of one man ceasing a state.

He expresses regret that after 62 years of independence, we can’t fix rain transport system, the condition of our roads are dead-trap. We can’t continue this way with tax payers’ money. “Tax payers need accountability for their money.

“We need our hospitals to work with good condition of services. Many of our medical personnel have left this country and many are still leaving”.

Gbedebo said further that now, Labour Party in Lagos state will promote law-abiding because we need people that are passionate about service to secure Lagos. “We will create jobs that can go round. Labour Party will create massive hub to train people for self-reliant and employment. We want Lagos to feel better; we are embodiment that will treat Lagosians well. Leadership is all about getting closer to the people, working with the people to build structures and help them”.