Ahead of World Fertility Day, Origene Fertility, a fertility clinic, has reiterated its commitment to supporting couples on the journey to parenthood.

This came even as the health agency stressed it will encourage them to remain unfazed in their desire to have children.

Origene Fertility offers world-class solutions in fertility treatments with the help of advanced tools and the experience of pioneer gynecologists’ team.

According to the Senior Embryologist and co-founder of Origene Fertility, Mrs Oludayo Yusuf, “Parenthood is a journey and there are various ways to arrive at the destination. While the journey can seem lonely, it doesn’t have to be.

“At Origene, It is our vision to support every couple going through the journey of infertility to parenthood. We are here for every step of the journey. We will support you all the way.

“What is more important to you? Is it to have a child or what people will say? Don’t let what people will say hinder you from the joy that comes from being a parent. Remember, everyone needs a little help sometimes. So don’t be discouraged if you require options such as sperm or egg donation and surrogacy.”

Sharing their IVF journey, some of the people who had been supported by the clinic reignited the spark of hope for many others present. While the journey to parenthood is not a one-size-fits-all as some journey through gamete donation, embryo donation, IVF, surrogacy and adoption.

Yusuf noted that the aim is to become a parent in a safe, comfortable, and legal way, adding, “One must decide to take the first step.”

On his part, the Medical Director, and co-founder, Dr Babatunde Ogunkinle welcomed friends and families, then gave a brief history of the clinic, as well as the Mission and Vision. He also spoke on the landmark of reproductive science, stating that over 8 million babies have been born through IVF.

With over 356 treatment cycles, and over 180 babies, Origene Fertility provides top-notch services such as ovulation induction, sperm retrieval, embryo cryopreservation and IUI treatment.

The event which was themed “Parenthood; From your Heart to Your Arms,” had both morning and afternoon sessions, and discussions centered on the myths about infertility and the facts.

RELATED NEWS