As Nigerians throng international students recruitment fair

By Adesina Wahab

Ghana is currently positioning itself to become a hub for international students from across Africa, the Caribbeans and other places, the country’s High Commissioner to Nigeria, His Excellency, Rashid Bawa, has said.

He stated this at the opening of a two-day International Students Recruitment Fair organised by the Ghana Export Promotion Authority, GEPA, in Lagos.

Bawa, who was represented on the occasion by the Consul General of Ghana in Lagos, H.E.Hajia Samata Bukari, said with over 5,000 foreign students in Ghanaian universities, mainly Nigerians, the doors of tertiary institutions in the country are wide open for international students to come in.

“Ghana High Commission in Abuja and the Consulate General in Lagos have, over the years, been assisting various institutions of higher learning in reaching out to prospective students in Nigeria to gain knowledge in Ghana. Indeed we have organised in our Chancery in Abuja and Lagos various seminars and orientations at the instance of individual universities.

“In addition, some universities have also participated in trade fairs in Lagos and Abuja. These efforts have largely contributed to the large number of Nigerians in various Ghanaian educational institutions from primary to tertiary”he said.

Bawa added that the 16 institutions taking part in the fair offer courses ranging from diploma to doctorate programmes and assured admission seekers of quality education in Ghana.

In his welcome address,the Deputy Chief Executive Officer of GEPA, Albert Diwura, described trade as a catalyst for economic growth and that the Authority’s mandate of also promoting non-tangible items was being fulfilled by organising the fair.

“Tertiary education is the foundation that shapes our thoughts and provides us the tools to analyze issues critically and independently. Ghana’s tertiary education sector has been the hallmark of higher institutions of learning, serving as the Mecca for English language education in all fields for students across Africa who want to internationalize,” he stated.

Students from various secondary schools in and around Lagos including King’s College, Queen’s College, Ferscoat International School among others were at the fair.