By Chioma Obinna

To mark its annual global commitment to all patients, Pfizer says it will continue to develop breakthroughs that change patients’ lives around the world. The weeklong global activity tagged: “Patients in Focus”, which is the second in a series is designed to recognise the influence patients have on every facet of their work.

This year’s theme “With Patients. For Patients.”, signifies a renewal of Pfizer’s ongoing commitment to serving patients.

The Chief Corporate Affairs Officer at Pfizer, Sally Susman explained that while the event is week-long, Pfizer’s commitment to patients remains year-round and central to the work Pfizer does every day.

“We are made up of many local markets and differing functions, but our Purpose at Pfizer is global: to develop breakthroughs that change patients’ lives.

“For our work to be meaningful, every function of Pfizer needs to understand the importance of engaging patients, caregivers, and advocates in our work. By showcasing real patient experiences and where we have made an impact on patients’ lives, Patients in Focus week will continue to build empathy and show colleagues how to focus on patient advocacy year-round and in everything we do.”

He said in West Africa, they are demonstrating a commitment to patients through an interactive panel discussion with the Country Manager and patient advocates in Oncology, Rare Diseases and Immunization to discuss ‘Promoting Health Equity As a Patient Advocate’.

Pfizer West Africa Country Manager Olayinka Subair said “Pfizer’s #PatientsInFocus, is helping them to learn from the patient advocacy partners to understand how they can better incorporate patient voices into their work every day.

“Pfizer could not realise its purpose without the pivotal role played by patients, caregivers, and advocates — whether engaging in our Research & Development efforts, offering consult on our clinical trial design, or partnering with us to develop tools, resources, and easy-to-understand materials for our patients.

This time and focus will support our work as we continue to strive to be the most patient-centric company, understanding and embedding the patient perspective in all we do.

He said Pfizer will be able to develop more innovative medicines and breakthroughs when we engage with patients and patient advocacy groups to understand the needs of all patients.

“Patients in Focus spurs inspiration, energy, and innovation by showcasing examples of new ways to include patients at every step of Pfizer’s work and is an opportunity for us to collectively envision how we can continue to best serve the evolving needs of patients in the years to come.”

Vice President of Global Access Financing, Michelle Akande said patients in Focus allows them to highlight examples of successful patient engagement and partnerships and learn from them, demonstrating not only how Pfizer has made a difference in patients’ lives but how patient groups provide insights that guide our work.

“Patients in Focus allows us to showcase bi-directional advocacy relationships and partnerships that build trust and increase awareness of the value and benefit of partnering with patients across all functions.”

Executive Director at Rare Disease Ghana Initiative, Samuel Agyei Wiafe stated that his organisation in collaboration with Pfizer has been able to address gaps in the management of rare diseases from increased knowledge and awareness to early diagnosis and prevention to the best-to-best practice treatment and care to community engagement to access to best treatments and comprehensive research.

Medical Director of Leah Foundation, Dr. Oyinloye said the collaboration with Pfizer enabled them in closing the care gap with cancer treatment as they can offer consultation and assessment, counseling, awareness and sensitisations campaign through road walks, Radio Jingles in the North Central axis of Nigeria.

Programs Lead Vaccine Network for Disease Control, Chika Nwankwo said the Vaccine Network for Disease Control and Pfizer have a long-standing relationship of collaborating to address pertinent issues in sensitising communities through edutainment. “This approach of community awareness drive has since been adopted by many health outreaches and has achieved positive results in transforming community behaviours to vaccines and other health services in Nigeria.”

