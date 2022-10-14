Polaris Bank Limited on Thursday said no policy in the Bank forbids staff from practicing the religion of their choice.

The bank made the disclosure in reaction to a shared screenshot of mail sent by a supervisor to staff in her department with respect to the observation of Friday prayers.

The bank’s management in a statement on Thursday said the supervisor acted in ignorance as the bank does not have any policy that forbids people from practicing their religion.

While noting that Nigeria is a secular state, the bank management said the supervisor’s action does not reflect the corporate identity of the Bank.

“The attention of the Bank has been drawn to a shared screenshot of mail sent by a supervisor to staff in her department in respect of Friday prayers.”

“This is to clarify that Nigeria is a secular nation and our Bank is guided by this standard.

“Accordingly, there is no policy in the Bank that forbids staff from practicing the religion of their choice; hence the said staff had acted in ignorance, and we have since addressed the issue internally.”

“We assure all staff, customers, and the public that we will continue to respect the fundamental rights and freedom of worship of every employee,” the bank said.