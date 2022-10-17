Emma Ujah, Abuja Bureau Chief

The President of the International Federation of Accountants Council (IFAC), Mr. Alan Johnson, has called for the protection of the Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria (FRCN).

He spoke during a meeting with the FRCN board and management which was also attended by the President of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN), Mallam Tijjani Musa Isa, over the weekend, according to a statement by the council, last night.

Mr. Johnson said that the council was crucial to the growth of the Nigerian economy.

The IFAC boss also urged adequate funding of the council , which said plays very important roles in the openness and transparency of organisations within the country.

He noted that a strong FRCN would raise the level of confidence of international investors in the Nigerian economy.

The IFAC president also urged Nigeria to embrace sustainability reporting which he said was at the core of the council’s operations.

The IFAC boss specifically commended Nigeria for having contributed a lot to the accounting profession globally, and for the early adoption of international accounting standards.

He also called for high levels of transparency and governance, adding that the accounting profession should work and support the regulators to ensure a vibrant profession and virile economy.

The president said that the goal of IFAC was to ensure that sustainability remained at the core of its existence and ensure that the public sector raise the standards of integrity, trust in the people, accountability, and transparency.

Mr. Johnson said that only 3 per cent of any green investment goes to SMEs though they account for more than 50 per cent of GDP.

“So, there is a significant imbalance in the funding of SMEs and we need to help address that.”

On the massive exodus of Nigerians emigration to Europe and other countries of the world, the IFAC president said that Europe was also struggling with the brain-drain syndrome.

According to him, “You might think you’re losing talents from Nigeria to Europe but they (Europe) are also finding it difficult to attract people to come and work in a regulatory environment.”

Executive Secretary of FRCN, Mr. Shuaibu Ahmed, assured that FRCN remained committed to its mandate.

According to him, FRCN had recorded a lot of successes, especially with the adoption of the International Accounting Reporting Standards and IPSAS to name a few.