…Owei Lakemfa demands action to stop threats to rights to life

By Kingsley Omonobi

Former Chief of Defence Staff, Gen Martin Luther Agwai (Rtd) has warned Nigeria and neighbouring countries to brace up and synergize to tackle insecurity and terrorism in the country.

He noted that “If we allow rogues to take over our security and human activity and rule us, we are in deep trouble”.

Speaking at the 2022 annual public lecture of the Society for International Relations Awareness (SIRA) at the National Defence College, Gen Agwai, said the theme of the lecture which focuses on ‘tackling the spread of transnational terrorism and insurgency in the Sahel, implications for national security and democratic governance in the region’ has made it imperative for collaboration.

He said, “Because of the importance of foreign policy, it is necessary that we continue to interact, model, review international affairs as they occur with other people. To understand each other more and find out how we can benefit mutually for the survival of our sub-region and for our nationals. This will help in formulating and reviewing, if necessary, steps at curtailing current challenges. We also have to look at our relations with other countries.

“As a country, we have to also look at our internal affairs, our economy, and our population. What do Nigerians think about our foreign policy. We have to look at our diversity, ethnicity. My belief is that there is nothing wrong about our diversity but the challenge is how to harness our diversity so that we can make the best of what we have.

“It is also an opportunity to examine the leadership that we have. We should know that there are those who do not like to see our faces but because of our resources and brains/intellect, they must associate with us. So how do we relate with them”.

“For instance, in the areas of security, why are we having problems accessing our needs and requirements and the needed support, even after all our acknowledged contributions to global peace, in the sub-region, Africa and globally”.

In his welcome address, President of SIRA, Comrade Owei Lakemfa, disclosed that with the right to life, being the most fundamental right of man, it was worrisome that terrorists, bandits and kidnappers were trying to deny citizens that right, hence it must not be allowed to happen.

He said, “The most fundamental of all rights is the right to life. It is that right that the terrorists and bandits are trying to take from us and they must be stopped by all means. International relationships have a huge role to play in ensuring this is achieved. For instance, we are all experiencing floods. Yes it might be raining in Nigeria but the dams outside Nigeria can also affect us.

“But how is this international relationship being addressed to get a solution. Boko Haram is now an international problem. In the past, some countries prevented us from crossing over their borders to attack them. But today they (BHT) have their safe havens and enclaves in these countries. Countries in the Lake Chad Basin have seen the need for close international relationships.

Delivering the lecture on the implications of terrorism in the Sahel and its implications for democratic governance, Commandant, National Defence College, Rear Admiral MM Bashir noted that Nigeria and African countries including the international community will be making a big mistake if they belief that the Sahel region is far off and should be left to tackle its problems alone.

He said, “If we don’t secure the Sahel, it will continue to be a haven for production of extremists, terrorists who will easily spread to other parts because of both sea links and land borders and this will continue to be a problem to the whole world.

“The problem of the Sahel is not a West Africa or East Africa problem. The earlier the rest of the world see it as a global problem and aid the countries in the Sahel with logistics, armaments and training, like is presently being done to assist Ukraine fight off Russian aggression, the better for all of us”

Dignitaries at the event included the Chairman, House Committee of Defence, Hon. Babajimi Benson, Minister of Information, Alhaji Lai Mohammed who was represented by the Executive Director, Nigeria Press Council, Mr. Francis Nwosu, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Ambassador Zubairu Dada, Dr. Bayo Asala, and Col Wilson Ijide (rtd).

A book, Continuity, And Change In Nigeria’s Foreign Policy Under President Muhammadu Buhari was reviewed by Ahmed Aminu Yusuf.