The founder of CWG Plc, Mr. Austin Okere, has hinged the company’s survival in the last 30 years on trust, saying establishing trust is the most significant factor that propels business growth.

He stated this at the company’s 30th anniversary celebration in Lagos, saying CWG’s culture is based simply on trust and candour. “We correlate all these with clients and maintain the same with staff.”

This is even as the company has honoured and rewarded 12 outstanding members of its staff for their efforts and contributions for working with the company to attain this milestone.

The company also used the occasion to announce and celebrate the unveiling of its Dubai, United Arab Emirates office.

Twelve staff went home with awards from 12 different categories namely: Dedicated Service Award was won by Ochonogo Pedro; Most Supporting Engineer (ATM) went to Williams Olawoyin; Company Media Influencer Award was won by Confidence Patrick, Support Hero Awards went to Joseph Kabenge of CWG Uganda, Nathaniel Amenku, CWG Ghana and Yengi Ngachangong of CWG Cameroon.

Other winners include Gerald Eromosele winner, Best Finacle Support Staff; The SalesMan Award went to Peter Tumusiime; Best Customer Centric Employee Award won by Seyi Olaleye; The Ultimate Team Player Award winner was Ademola Akintade; Best Dressed Award for Male went to Vivian Okpala; while Ireti Yusuf won the GEM Award.

Speaking at the event, Group Managing Director/CEO, Mr. Adewale Adeyipo, said: “Today, we gather here to celebrate resilience and doggedness, excellence, and outstanding performance. We celebrate an organization that has witnessed over four economic recessions, wars and rumours of wars, an unstable political and economic climate, coups and civil unrest, several currency devaluations and volatility, risks, and uncertainty.”

While commending the founding fathers of the CWG and other Nigerians for their untiring efforts at bringing technology to Nigeria and in extension, Sub-Saharan Africa, Adeyipo said, “The digital technology revolution we are experiencing in Nigeria and, by extension, in sub-Saharan Africa, can be considered a subset of many years of labour and commitment of certain individuals, organizations, and institutions. Some of them are present here tonight. We salute their audacity to dream and follow through with a plan despite the known and somewhat imposing challenges.

“These people and organizations believe that the right adoption of technology can bridge some of the challenges we see around us in Africa. The gaps in healthcare, high unemployment, insecurity, and social polarization, to mention a few. They are committed to seeing a change.”