Says: BAT Ambassadors are everywhere in Nigeria

By Ishola Balogun

The Interim National Coordinator of Bola Ahmed Tinubu, BAT Ambassadors, Chief Jamiu Afolabi Ekungba has said that Nigeria at this point needs a man who can consistently follow ideas agreed upon, especially in the execution of his released manifesto and not a fair-weather personality who consistently jump from boat to boat to suit his personal desire or those of his cohorts.

In a chat with newsmen on activities of BAT Ambassadors, Chief Ekungba stated that the joint ticket of Tinubu/Shettima has practical and demonstrable evidence of performance which if allowed to be replicated at the national level will soon produce the Nigeria of our dream.

“We see in the joint ticket Tinubu and Shettima practical and demonstrable evidence of performance which if allowed to be replicated at the national level will in the shortest possible time produce the Nigeria of our dream. “We need a man with the courage to pilot the drifting ship of Nigeria and in the current dispensation, we see in Tinubu the demonstrable evidence of that type of courage. We mean the courage to take hard decisions where it will hurt for the benefit of the nation.

“We need a man with an unequal passion for the federal system of government. It is only when Nigeria returns to federalism that our peaceful co-existence that can produce a geometrically exponential social-economic development. We see in Tinubu the un-repentant commitment to the ideas of true federalism.

“We need a man that can consistently follow ideas agreed upon, not a fair-weather personality that will jump from boat to boat as it will suit his personal desire or those of his cohorts. In this, again, we found Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the right peg in the right hole.

He explained that BAT Ambassadors are in every nook and corner of the country promoting and propagating the Tinubu/Shettima ticket especially on the vexing issue of same faith.

According to him: “Two major problematic areas for Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s election in Yoruba land and within the Yorubas that may not be adequately addressed by the conventional campaign, which prompted the formation of this group are: In Yoruba land, there has always been the assumption that we do not allow religion to dictate our relationship and interaction, but recently some Christian bigots have worked so hard to rupture this culture and tradition. As we are talking, they are in every nook and corner propagating this dangerous trend. A group must quickly arise to vigorously contain this phenomenon.

“Secondly, in history, the greatest threat to a Yoruba man becoming a national leader has always been the Yorubas. The problem of the Yorubas in national politics is that they pursue ideas that are never realistic. The Yorubas will want to set standards that don’t politically work anywhere as if they are angels.

“They will always come up with different methods to shoot down their own. What the Yorubas did to Awolowo and MKO Abiola are good examples. We, therefore, need a group that is adequately strong enough to address this,” he said.