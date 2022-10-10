Leaders of various support group across Delta State over the weekend said their members defied the heavy downpour last Friday and came out enmasse to receive and celebrate with Deputy Governorship Candidate of the All Progressive Congress, APC, Rt. Hon. Friday Osanebi because of the huge impact he has had in the life of many Ndokwa people.

Speaking first, President General of Ndokwa National Youth Movement, NNYM, Comr. Onwubolu Benjamin said youths of Ndokwa Nation came out massively to stand in solidarity with Osanebi because he has been too good to them.

Narrating how Osanebi has empowered over one thousand Ndokwa youths, Onwubolu stated that the youths of Ndokwa and Delta in general will stand firmly with Osanebi any day, any time, be it under the scorching sun or heavy rains.

For State Chairman of Door to Door Campaign Initiative, DDCI, Engr. M. C Aghanenu, Chairperson of Ndokwa National Women for Osanebi, Mrs. Ann Olisa, leader of Osanebi Gallant Women Network, Mrs. Tina Eriano, and Convener of Delta State Core Comrades for OVIENEBI, Osanebi has distinguished himself in service to Deltans and their over twenty thousand members will continue to give Omenosa their unflinching support.

