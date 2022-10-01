By Moses Nosike

Henkel Nigeria, makers of Waw detergent has received the National Brand Innovators and Consumer Value awards in recognition of its innovative offerings to an expanding customer base in Nigeria.

Waw is a premium multi-use laundry product that offers consumers high-performance care for colours and fabrics.

The awards research council of Allied Integrated Promotion and Management Limited, quality assurance and brand management company selected Waw detergent for the National Brand Innovators Award for raising the bar of excellent product satisfaction in the laundry industry.

This award celebrates businesses that have provided value, filled market gaps, and satisfied customer needs innovatively.

Waw also emerged as the fastest growing multi-use detergent brand of the year 2022 in the Consumers Value Award following public voting (April to June 2022) in the first edition of the Consumers Value Award that the Consumers Value Broadcasting Limited has organised.

Brands that received the highest number of votes in the yearly online polls are honoured with the Consumers Value Award. The votes are recognitions of value for money based on a brand’s promises and claims. Additionally, it presents a possibility for joint marketing initiatives with other brands.

“It is an exciting experience for us because these are recognitions of the value that we offer our customers. We got recognised for our functionality and growing acceptance in the market,” Kaveh Sani, Head of Marketing Henkel Nigeria said.

Waw detergent is one of Henkel Nigeria’s laundry offerings to consumers. Henkel is a global leader for adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings – for industrial applications as well as for consumers and craftsmen.

