By Jeremiah Urowayino

Over the years, there have been growing concerns about animal abuse, and billions of these human neighbors are slaughtered yearly for hides and other uses.

To meet up with the ever-increasing demand for leather, there are numerous animal farms that specialize in breeding wild animals for the sole purpose of being skinned.

This is unarguably discomforting for anyone who may have witnessed such a scene, but one thing many people will agree with is that leather straps do look good and feel good to wear.

However, there were jubilations in certain quarters a few years ago when Rubber B, a Swiss company, introduced its patented SwimSkin technology. The watch strap company was founded in 2010 by Hans Wilsdorf and sells 100% vegan straps produced from vulcanized rubber.

With over a decade in the market, Rubber B has crafted its vegan straps for top luxurious brands, such as Rolex, PatekPhilippe SA, Tudor, and Omega SA. The company gained early success for the first ever integrated “T” Rubber Strap for Rolex watches and has been featured in many publications like Watch Magazine, Gentlemen’s Watch, and others.

In 2014, the company launched a new line of products, the “Glidelock Series,” made from Carbon Fiber Technology. This technology was integrated with vulcanized rubber to offer the ideal combination of strength and flexibility.

And in 2015, it launched VulChromatic technology, allowing it to infuse two straps of different colors, resulting in a dual-colored strap without using paints or dyes. This made it the choice for those who want to add a touch of luxury to their straps. It was used in the design of Tudor Heritage Black Bay 41mm and Heritage Chrono 42mm straps to complement Tudor Watch. Later in 2017, the company added VulChromatic for T Series and Rolex Watch Band for Sky-Dweller.

A few years later, with many launches and improvements, Heritage Black Bay Fifty Eight, New T-Design SwimSkin and DateJust 41 were launched in 2020.

Talking about saving animals, the SwimSkin straps are 100% vegan and all-weather-friendly. The patented technology makes it possible to manufacture rubber straps offering the same physical appeal as real animal skin.

Customers using SwimSkin rubber straps do not question their aesthetic; what many people ask is, can it last like regular leather?

Generally, vulcanized rubber is known for being perfect for most daily activities irrespective of the month, as they are modified to withstand harsh weather conditions and strengthen to last for years.

Meanwhile, animal leather outshines rubber because of its appealing look and its natural style feel.

The SwimSkin-powered straps can be said to combine the aesthetics of leather and the ability of high-quality vulcanized rubber.

A 2011 press statement by the company summarizes this best; it reads in part; “Rubber B has succeeded in engineering a precise design, which harmonizes with every aesthetic boundary of an intended watch. This allows owners to have the flexibility and comfort of a rubber strap, without compromising the classic, distinctive beauty that their watch and clasp represent. Rubber B products open the door for athletes, divers, outdoor enthusiasts, and individual luxury watch owners such as Rolex and Panerai, who are looking for a unique, comfortable alternative to their metal bracelets, leather bands, and Nato straps.”

Like any other product, buyers looking to try Rubber B’s straps should watch out for ersatz. The company, aware of this, had warned that “many replica knock-offs of Rubber B have been appearing online. It is important that you be aware of this misleading, fraudulent activity because although the T design may be present in a knock-off, the actual Rubber B technologies, methods, materials & calibrations cannot be duplicated outside of the Rubber B facilities in Switzerland.”

Rubber B’s products are sold worldwide online and in high-end Western stores like Bloomingdales, Saks Fifth Avenue, and Neiman Marcus.

