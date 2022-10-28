Settling into the stress of adulthood is daunting and working Monday through Friday has its ups and downs. When the weekend comes around, it’s possible that most people find themselves bored and looking for the best way to kick off the weekend. It can be hard sometimes, and you might find yourself tapping past your friends’ Instagram stories wishing you had planned your weekend better. We’ve got you covered. Here are five ways to kick off the weekend.

1. Drinks with friends

For most people, an evening with friends is the perfect way to kick-start an exciting weekend. If the drinks and food keep coming, the DJ is spinning the right tracks, and they are out till the early hours of the morning, they are in heaven.

2. Going to the beach

You’d be surprised how fun the beach is after a week of hard work. The cool air, sand on your feet, and the sounds of fun and enjoyment would be a dopamine booster for anyone who needs to take their mind off the job demands.

3. Live Band Performance

Sometimes, your favorite artist might perform at one of the cool spots, and you won’t want to miss that. It’s essential to follow the right pages on social media so you can be alerted in time, get your tickets, and have a great time!

4. Catch up on your favorite Showmax series

Showmax is a one-stop shop for quality Nigerian entertainment. Sometimes, watching missed episodes of your favorite drama series is the best way to start the weekend. You’ll get to laugh, cry, scream and relax as you follow your favorite character through a perfectly written plot.

5. Watch Family Feud Nigeria

Family Feud Nigeria recently premiered, and our superstar, Bisola Aiyeola, hosts this much-awaited game show. You and your family and friends can enjoy a wide range of snacks as you watch two families battle each other for a chance to win 5 million naira on Africa Magic Family and Africa Magic Urban from 9:00 – 10:00p.m on Fridays and 4:30 – 5:30p.m on Saturdays. The questions are funny, the answers are funnier, and the host is engaging. It’s a great way to unwind after a week of long work hours, and you don’t have to leave your house!

RELATED NEWS