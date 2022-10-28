By Marie-Therese Nanlong

Jos – The Governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC in Plateau State, Nentawe Yilwatda has reiterated his desire to better the lot of women, youths and people living with disabilities in the State if voted into office in 2023, pledging he would be a governor to every citizen irrespective of tribe or religion.

He nudged the people to continue to maintain the peace because the State needs peace more than everything else as he stated that humanity is above tribe and religion and any vote for him is a vote for peace and unity of the State.

Yilwatda spoke in Jos on Thursday during a stakeholders’ meeting with support groups from the Dadin Kowa community of Jos South local government area of the State where the groups endorsed the Presidential Candidate of the Party, Bola Tinubu and his running mate, Kashim Shettima as well as Nentawe Yilwatda and his running mate, Pam Botmang.

According to him, “We must empower the youths, tackle poverty and carry them along in governance, my mission is to make Plateau the preferred destination for investment, business, tourism and habitation. Plateau youths are very creative and there is a need to empower them.

“Plateau needs peace more than everything else, humanity is above tribe or religion. A vote for me is a vote for peace, unity and prosperity, a better Plateau, a vote for me is a vote for development, I would be a Governor for everyone regardless of tribe or religion.”

Earlier, a member of the APC Presidential Campaign Council, Dahiru Muhammad stated that the State will vote massively for the APC in the forthcoming general elections as Nigerians are now more politically conscious and will only elect candidates that will sustain the nation’s democracy and develop the economy in which the APC’s Presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu fits in perfectly.

In his words, “We in the APC have the best candidates and marketing them would not be difficult, our Presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu has a track record of success, as well as our Governorship candidate, Dr. Nentawe Yilwatda, we would go to the nooks and crannies of the State to campaign and ensure victory for them as well as other candidates contesting under our platform…”

However, diverse speakers at the event urged the people to ensure they have their permanent voters’ cards, work tirelessly for the Party and expect victory because “the era of telling lies to win elections is over.”

