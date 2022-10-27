EFCC boss, Abdulrasheed Bawa

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), has said that it will partner with INEC to arrest and prosecute persons involved in vote buying

The Chairman of the EFCC, Mr. Abdulrasheed Bawa said this in an interview with journalists in Abuja on Thursday.

Bawa said the commission will continue to work with the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to curb vote buying, especially during the 2023 general elections.

“We are trying to ensure that illegitimate funds are not finding their way into our electoral processes.

“The cases of those arrested for vote buying in previous elections are ongoing in court” he added.

