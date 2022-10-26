

Now Available at major retail outlets in Nigeria, the standout phone combines beautiful design with smart functions to give consumers value for money.

Sticking with its tradition of making appealing and dependable smartphones, vivo introduced the latest addition to its popular mid-range devices this month—the Y22. The new smartphone helps to further stamp vivo’s place as an innovative leader in the global smartphone industry.



Being the latest upgrade in the Y series, Y22 combines modern design with powerful performance to provide consumers with a fulfilling, all-round user experience.



For a smartphone that promises all of these, it’s just as important to take you through the functions and features that make the Y22 a must-have.



Stunning Design



With a 2.5D curvature body and new CMF (Color, Materials & Finish) design, the Y22 fits rightly as a beautiful and standout phone. These features make it a leading smartphone in the mid-range category. For extra security, the phone also comes fitted with an anti-fingerprint matte material at the back.



Y22 is a cool and beloved pick in the mid-range smartphone category, and it comes with a beautiful design, sharp and clear photography, a large display, and powerful performance, giving it a competitive edge over similar phones in the category. We are providing a full user experience to the customer with Y22.



Smooth Performances, Complete Entertainment Experiences



The rich images and videos are enjoyed on a 6.55 HD+ screen which makes surfing the web, scrolling through social media and streaming videos a pleasant experience. This is all thanks to the upgraded MTK Helio G85 processor and 4GB RAM, which can be extended by a further 4GB RAM. To store amazing photos, videos, documents and any other content, the Y22 comes with 64 GB of internal storage as standard, which is further extendable to 1 TB.



The Y22 has an Ultra Game Mode 2.0 with Do Not Disturb, Brightness Lock, Game Picture-in-Picture, and Hyper Engine Game Technology to provide an immersive gaming experience that will delight the avid gamer. This mode ensures that the phone is controlled during gaming to ensure uninterrupted gaming.

(Put picture here)

Perfect Cameras for Memories



The Y22 has a 50MP and 2MP dual rear camera setup for sharp photos after every tap of the shutter. The 50MP main rear camera features full HD resolution and professional-grade light intake that brings richer details for night views and allows users to capture beautiful moments.



The 2MP macro camera can achieve the closest focus distance of 4cm to enlarge details. Additionally, the Y22 has an 8MP soft-light front camera for clear selfies.



Both the rear and front cameras are fitted with the Super Night Camera mode to help take clear pictures in low light. Both cameras have a portrait mode to meet the needs of a personalised photography experience in different scenes.



These cameras—and their functions—give consumers the ability to take high-quality images and capture those moments of enjoyment with friends and family.



More Colours, More Fun



How do you describe a smartphone that attracts everyone’s attention? Cool stuff, right? This is what you get in Y22. It comes in two exciting new colors-Metaverse Green and Starlit Blue.



Metaverse Green and Starlit Blue are distinct and unique new colors, fitted with diamond patterns and a distinctive metallic sheen to make the device stand out from the rest.



The vivo Y22 costs N115,900 and comes with free instant gifts at smartphone retail stores across the nation.

RELATED NEWS