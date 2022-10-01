Labour Party, LP, candidate in Idemili North/South Federal Constituency, Uche Okonkwo, has stated that only visionary leadership can get Nigeria out of many challenges.

Okonkwo, who said this during a press briefing in his country home, Ojoto, said it’s unfortunate that Nigeria at 62, has nothing to celebrate.



According to Okonkwo, ”this is a result of bad leadership. Nigeria at this point should be talking about artificial intelligence, mechanised agriculture, exportation, green energy, and innovative solutions to a better society, rather than insecurity, tribal and religious sentiments, extreme poverty and hunger.



“The good news is that there is still hope. We will have another opportunity to change the narratives in the 2023 general elections.



“The 2023 elections will be based on credibility, capacity, competence, integrity and proven track records.”

Okonkwo, however, reiterated his commitment to a new Idemili and Nigeria, noting that he would align with the vision of Labour Party presidential Mr Peter Obi.



He noted that Nigeria belongs to all, adding that the time has come for everyone to come together irrespective of regional, religious and political affiliations.

