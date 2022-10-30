.

By Henry Umoru, ABUJA

AHEAD of next year’s Presidential and General elections, the National Chairman of the New Nigeria Peoples Party, NNPP, Professor Rufai Ahmed Alkali has said that Nigerians would need visionary leadership and not ethnoreligious bigotry that would help drive the needed Development of the country.

According to Alkali, Nigerians should work towards relegating ethnoreligious affinities and focus on electing leaders with a clear capacity to deliver on the Nigerian mandates.

Addressing Journalists weekend, the NNPP National Chairman who noted that the party strongly believed in the political mandate of its Presidential candidate, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, said that as a party, it would not be pressured to give an extra level to any other presidential candidate to ruin the country.

Speaking in Abuja during a National seminar titled, ‘Promoting Synergy between NNPP, its Candidates and Support Groups towards the success of 2023 General Elections’, the NNPP National Chairman said that this formed what has been dragging the country through this kind of problem in Nigeria, said, “This my turn, my turn politics; regionalization; ethnicization; the politicisation of every position and you find out that because you think somebody is coming from your place he will serve better. People who come from your locality will not do any better than somebody who does not come from your locality.

“We are talking about political parties, we are not talking about zones, we are not talking about states, we are not talking about tribes, we are not talking about religion.

“First and foremost in this country, we need a leader people can trust. I want to repeat it for the benefit of people who have never heard that, a leader they are sure can deliver, not a leader that is trying to insist that he knows it. We have seen people that claim to know but apparently, they do not know and we will not give anybody an extra level again to destroy this country.

“Where we are now, I am telling you, we need a leader that can carry this country together to reunite it, that is what we need now. And, senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, today stands not only shoulder to shoulder but over the shoulders of every other person because of his pedigree, because of his background and because of his commitment. He understands the Nigerian economy and politics. So, this is the time.”

On. why there are differences in the party, Alkali who noted that chaos that exists in the party indicates its relevance, said that the party was working assiduously to align all interests, adding, “There are different parties in the country, why are people not fighting in those parties? When you hear that people are fighting inside the party, it means that the party is big, and the party is irrelevant; everybody is trying to squeeze space and find a level and that’s why there’s no way you have a political environment like now that you don’t have to push me I push you.

“But, I think the difference between the older generation political parties and the new generation political parties that are focused on the people, is how to manage these dissensions; how to manage all these conflicting interests and that is why we are here.”

Also, the National Liaison Officer, NNPP, Bashir Mohammed Abacha who reiterated that the party would run an issue-based campaign for the 2023 general elections, however, urged the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, to provide a level playing ground for all parties.

He said, “Our dream is to enthrone a NEW NIGERIA that has a future for all citizens. The NNPP campaign will be issue-based as we take the lead in strengthening and deepening our emerging democracy. We also urge other political parties and their candidates to imbibe issue-based campaigns and eschew politics of bitterness and rancour capable of impeding that impeded the nation’s electoral process.

“INEC should also provide a level playing field to all political parties and their candidates participating in various elections. Nigerians, indeed the whole world expect free, fair, credible, transparent, generally acceptable and peaceful elections. The people’s mandate must be respected. The ballot box is and must remain sacrosanct. “

Also speaking, the National Woman Leader, NNPP, Dr Maryam Jummai Yasin who urged that the ruling APC brought horrible changes like poverty and insecurity to the country, assured that come 2023, the NNPP will form the government at the national level and bring about a better change for Nigerians.

RELATED NEWS