By Femi Bolaji, Jalingo

A vigilante group operating between Gassol and Bali local government area of Taraba state, Da Yardan Allah Mu Je Masu, has disassociated itself from the killing of 12 persons in Zudai community of Bali LGA.

The group at a briefing said it had no connection with the killing of innocent persons.

Chairman of the group, Gidado Sabuzy, who spoke said their group is law-abiding and has no connection with perpetrators of the dastardly act.

According to him, “our group is law abiding and our effort is to provide security in communities and foster unity among the people of these two local governments.

“The Group has nothing to do with the attack and it has no link whatsoever with the perpetrators of the evil act.

“Our operations have yielded positive reports with the return of peace in most villages of Gassol and Bali and do not kill, maim and rustle cattle.

“We are in support of the State Government’s peace mantra and also calling on the state government and security agencies at all levels to look into this matter.”

RELATED NEWS