Atiku addressing supporters at the PDP presidential campaign flag-off in Uyo, Akwa Ibom state.

Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Abubakar Atiku said he dedicated the launch of official flag-off ceremony of the party’s presidential campaign to achievements of Akwa Ibom PDP in good governance.

Atiku stated this while while addressing troops of PDP supporters at the official flag-off ceremony of the party’s presidential campaign flag-off, which took place at the Nest of Champions Stadium in Uyo, the Akwa Ibom state.

He said, “We dedicate the launching of this campaign to the achievements of the Akwa Ibom PDP in good governance.

“Having said that, when PDP came into power in 1999, we met Nigeria in a state of insecurity, hunger, lack of education. We lifted Nigeria from the bottom to the top,” he added.

The PDP’s campaign flag-off comes barely four months before the February 25 presidential election.

The PDP shared a video showing Atiku, Okowa Udom and other PDP being ushered to the stage amid crowd of PDP supporters gathered at the campaign venue in Uyo, via his verified Twittle handle, on Monday.

The PDP presidential candidate was accompanied by his running mate, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, Akwa Ibom State Governor, Udom Emmanuel among other party chieftains as they cheered up their mammoth of supporters.

Atiku had earlier shared a video showing crowd of PDP supporters gathered at the campaign venue in Uyo via his verified Twitter handle on Monday.

The PDP governors, who attended the campaign flag-off ceremony included the Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State, Governor Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa state, Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo state, Governor Douye Diri of Bayelsa state.

Others included the PDP National Chairman, Senator Iyorchia Ayu, former Senate President Bukola Saraki, former lawmaker representing Kogi West, Dino Melaye among other top party officials.

