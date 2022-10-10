Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Abubakar Atiku and his running mate, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa among other party chieftains have arrived Uyo, the Akwa Ibom state capital for the official flag-off of the party’s presidential campaign.
The party’s official flag-off is taking place at the Nest of Champions Stadium in Uyo, barely four months before the February 25 presidential election.
Dignitaries in the South-South State include the party’s presidential candidate, Akitu, his running mate, Okowa and Akwa Ibom State Governor, Udom Emmanuel.
Others include Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed and his Adamawa counterpart, Ahmadu Fintiri, former lawmaker representing Kogi West, Dino Melaye among other top party officials.
Atiku shared some images indicating that he arrived in Uyo via his verified Twittle handle.
The former president was accompanied by Okowa, Emmanuel and Mohammed.