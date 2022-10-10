Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Abubakar Atiku and his running mate, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa among other party chieftains have arrived Uyo, the Akwa Ibom state capital for the official flag-off of the party’s presidential campaign.

2023: #PDPCampaignFlagOff: Akwa Ibom, Dakkada!



Coming to you Live from the Nest of Champions Stadium, Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, Venue of the Flag-Off of the PDP Presidential Campaigns ahead of the 2023 general elections. More details…#WeWantPDPBack https://t.co/fJKCFkEwDn — Official PDP Nigeria (@OfficialPDPNig) October 10, 2022

The party’s official flag-off is taking place at the Nest of Champions Stadium in Uyo, barely four months before the February 25 presidential election.

The energy in Uyo this evening was truly electrifying as we welcomed our Presidential Candidate, Alhaji @Atiku Abubakar to Akwa Ibom State. #AtikuOkowa2023 #AtikuInUyo #PDPCampaignFlagOff pic.twitter.com/kLll67ypor — Dr. Ifeanyi Arthur Okowa (@IAOkowa) October 9, 2022

Dignitaries in the South-South State include the party’s presidential candidate, Akitu, his running mate, Okowa and Akwa Ibom State Governor, Udom Emmanuel.

Uyo, I’m excited to be here. Akwa Ibom, Dàkkàdà!!! 🎉 pic.twitter.com/anMeRcJHb0 — Atiku Abubakar (@atiku) October 9, 2022

Others include Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed and his Adamawa counterpart, Ahmadu Fintiri, former lawmaker representing Kogi West, Dino Melaye among other top party officials.

Atiku shared some images indicating that he arrived in Uyo via his verified Twittle handle.

The former president was accompanied by Okowa, Emmanuel and Mohammed.

