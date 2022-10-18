Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, and former governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose on Tuesday joined Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu for the 2022 Committee of Wives of Lagos State Officials (COWLSO2022) conference taking place at Eko Hotels, Lagos.

[VIDEO] Wike, Fayose, join Sanwo-Olu in Lagos for 2022 National Women Conference



Credit: Twitter // Mr_JAGs pic.twitter.com/d0wWIb9CRH — Vanguard Newspapers (@vanguardngrnews) October 18, 2022

Wife of the president, Aisha Muhammadu Buhari among other eminent political office holders are also expected to grace the National Women’s Conference put together by COWLSO.

Aisha will serve as the Mother of the day and would declare the Conference Open, while Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State is the Special Guest of Honour at the ceremony.

Lagos State First Lady and Chairman of the Committee of Wives of Lagos State Officials (COWLSO), Dr. Ibjioke Sanwo-Olu disclosed this on Thursday at a news conference in Ikeja.