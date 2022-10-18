Wike and Governor Sanwo-Olu

…gifts COWLSO N300m

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Rivers State Governor, Dr. Nyesom Wike, on Tuesday, declared support for the incumbent Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu of the All Progressives Congress, APC, for a re-election.

Wike, was however silent on the fate of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP’s, candidate in Lagos, Dr, Olajide Adediran, popularly called Jandor,

Rivers State Governor, expressed this while speaking as the Special Guest of Honour at the 2022 Annual Conference of Committee of Wives of Lagos State Officials, COWLSO, with the theme; “Spring Forth, Stand Out,’ held at Eko Hotel and Suites, Lagos Island.

Wike, however announced the donation of N300 million to COWLSO as support.

According to him, Governor Sanwo-Olu’s performance in office has earned him a second term. He commended him for giving women the opportunity to serve in various capacities in the state, especially the judiciary.

Wike told Sanwo-Olu, “By the grace of God, you will be a 2nd term governor. Lagos State is doing better than other states in this country because Lagos has allowed women to participate in governance in various capacities. I am very happy to participate in this conference.

“I don’t play politics of ethnicity. Even if Sanwo-Olu is in my party but is not doing well, I wouldn’t have come. I do not regret saying I am in support of you.”

He further said his administration has emulated Lagos State by ensuring a woman became a deputy governor in 2015 as no woman has ever served in that capacity since the state was created in the 60s.

Wike added that all 22 local governments in Rivers have female Vice Chairmen.

Wike, commended wife of the Lagos State Governor, Dr. Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu for several projects COWLSO had executed and still implementing under her chairmanship in the last three years.

Sanwo-Olu, in his remarks, also, commended the organizers of the conference for their positive contribution to the state.

According to him, “I must express how much I am proud of the achievements of COWLSO especially in the way they have stood by us and contributed to promoting the ideas and objectives of our administration.

“The various philanthropic and humanitarian activities of COWLSO in addition to their intervention in critical sectors such as health, education, environment and youth development have continued to impact positively on the lives of Lagosians,” Sanwo-Olu said.

The governor appealed to Lagos electorate on the need to re-elect him for second term in office for more delivery of dividends of democracy, “don’t be deceived by anyone,” apparently referring to Jandor, et’al.

Sanwo-Olu continued, “Don’t let anybody deceive and confuse you. They will come with all kinds of promises.

“How can someone, in this age be about Lagos4Lagos? How can someone be saying Lagos is only for the Aworis? This a Lagos that is for all.”

Earlier, Mrs Sanwo-Olu described the year 2022 theme as apt, saying the” world is in need of solutions.’

“As women, we owe it to ourselves to emerge into better versions of ourselves as we spring forth and keep pushing forward to make a positive difference,” she said.